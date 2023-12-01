News you can trust since 1854
The top 21 places to eat in north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers

North Northumberland is blessed with so many excellent places to eat, so choosing somewhere to go can be tricky.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 19:25 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 19:26 GMT

To give you a few ideas of where to book, here are the top 21 restaurants and other establishments that primarily provide food in north Northumberland (as far south as Shilbottle) currently available as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.

Mumbai Flavours in Alnwick is in first place.

1. Mumbai Flavours

Mumbai Flavours in Alnwick is in first place. Photo: Mumbai Flavours Facebook page

Lal Khazana in Shilbottle is in second position.

2. Lal Khazana, Shilbottle

Lal Khazana in Shilbottle is in second position. Photo: Paul Larkin

The Riverside Cafe in Tweedmouth is in third place.

3. The Riverside Cafe

The Riverside Cafe in Tweedmouth is in third place. Photo: Google

Piper's Pitch in Craster is in fourth position.

4. Piper's Pitch, Craster

Piper's Pitch in Craster is in fourth position. Photo: Ian Smith

