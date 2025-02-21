The best places for tea and coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.The best places for tea and coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
The top 13 places for tea and coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Feb 2025, 18:29 BST
Now that it is getting a little warmer outside, many of us will want to get some fresh air with an outdoor walk.

And there are plenty of locations across the towns and villages of Northumberland where you can get a good brew during or at the end of your walk.

Here are the best 13 places to get a tea or coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 202 out of 215 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'.

1. Origami Cafe, Alnwick

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 202 out of 215 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'. Photo: Ian Smith

Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 151 out of 178 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

2. Well House Coffee Shop, Belford

Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 151 out of 178 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Jane Coltman

Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island. 973 out of 1,433 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

3. Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island

Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island. 973 out of 1,433 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: supplied

The Stable Yard, Craster. Currently closed but will re-open in the spring. 138 of 153 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

4. The Stable Yard, Craster

The Stable Yard, Craster. Currently closed but will re-open in the spring. 138 of 153 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Helen Welsh

