And there are plenty of locations across the towns and villages of Northumberland where you can get a good brew during or at the end of your walk.
Here are the best 13 places to get a tea or coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
1. Origami Cafe, Alnwick
Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 202 out of 215 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'. Photo: Ian Smith
2. Well House Coffee Shop, Belford
Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 151 out of 178 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island
Pilgrims Coffee House, Holy Island. 973 out of 1,433 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: supplied
4. The Stable Yard, Craster
The Stable Yard, Craster. Currently closed but will re-open in the spring. 138 of 153 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Helen Welsh