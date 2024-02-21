News you can trust since 1854
The best places for tea and coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
The best places for tea and coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

The top 11 places for tea and coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers

Despite the cold weather at the moment, many of us will want to get some fresh air with an outdoor walk.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:56 GMT

And at least there are plenty of locations across the towns and villages of Northumberland where you can get a good brew to warm up.

Here are the best 11 places to get a tea or coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 189 out of 202 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'.

1. Origami Cafe, Alnwick

Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 189 out of 202 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'.

The Stable Yard, Craster. 133 of 146 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

2. The Stable Yard, Craster

The Stable Yard, Craster. 133 of 146 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 146 out of 173 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

3. Well House Coffee Shop, Belford

Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 146 out of 173 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth. 468 out of 608 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

4. The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth

The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth. 468 out of 608 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

