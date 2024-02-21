And at least there are plenty of locations across the towns and villages of Northumberland where you can get a good brew to warm up.
Here are the best 11 places to get a tea or coffee in north and central Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
1. Origami Cafe, Alnwick
Origami Cafe, Alnwick. 189 out of 202 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'. Photo: Ian Smith
2. The Stable Yard, Craster
The Stable Yard, Craster. 133 of 146 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Helen Welsh
3. Well House Coffee Shop, Belford
Well House Coffee Shop, Belford. 146 out of 173 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth
The Village Tearooms, Alnmouth. 468 out of 608 reviewers rated it 'excellent'. Photo: Google