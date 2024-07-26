Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much loved Northumberland country pub that has been closed for months could be converted into a home.

The Three Horseshoes, near Cramlington, closed last year not long after it was listed for sale, with owners of 30 years Richard and Patricia Cavner deciding to retire.

At the time, they said: “We thoroughly enjoyed running it ourselves all those years ago but, in our seventies, we do not want to do that now.”

The couple had run the pub prior to leasing it to new management several years ago.

A planning application has been submitted, which could see the pub become a dwelling. (Photo by Christie & Co)

Now a planning application has been submitted to Northumberland County Council in the name of Richard Cavner seeking permission to change the building’s designated use from a public house with an associated first floor flat fully into a dwelling.