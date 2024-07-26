The Three Horseshoes pub near Cramlington could be converted for residential use
The Three Horseshoes, near Cramlington, closed last year not long after it was listed for sale, with owners of 30 years Richard and Patricia Cavner deciding to retire.
At the time, they said: “We thoroughly enjoyed running it ourselves all those years ago but, in our seventies, we do not want to do that now.”
The couple had run the pub prior to leasing it to new management several years ago.
Now a planning application has been submitted to Northumberland County Council in the name of Richard Cavner seeking permission to change the building’s designated use from a public house with an associated first floor flat fully into a dwelling.
The asking price of the pub had previously been reduced by real estate agency Christie and Co. The listing has now been removed and the estate agency declined to comment.
