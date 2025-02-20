Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub which has been closed for the past three years is set to be transformed by a £420,000 investment.

Star Pubs and local pub operator Robbie Morgan are planning to reopen The Schooner in Amble.

Refurbishment work starts on Monday, February 24 with the aim to reopen on Saturday, April 12.

Robbie said: “I come from Morpeth so know Amble well. The Schooner is next to the marina with nearby walks. It’s a destination area that deserves a great food pub.

New licensee Robbie Morgan at The Schooner in Amble. Picture: Star Pubs

"Top quality food will be a major pull as well as the biggest and best garden in the area. It will be the perfect location for alfresco eating and drinking.

"I look forward to creating a pub that the town can be proud and can’t wait to open the doors and show it off.”

Robbie, who also runs The Half Moon in Stakeford, plans to serve quality pub classics with a strong seafood presence on the menu, as well as a cracking Sunday roast.

Tammy Molson and Andy Moore of Star Pubs, Heineken’s pub business, said: “Robbie has done a fantastic job turning around The Half Moon at Stakeford. I am sure his hard work, high standards and innovative menu ideas will transform The Schooner too.

A CGI of how The Schooner will look. Picture: Star Pubs

"It’s great to be reopening The Schooner and adding to the attractions of Amble. I wish Robbie and his team well and look forward to visiting the pub when it reopens.”

It will create 16 new jobs.

Refurbishment work includes redecorating throughout, with the interior being reconfigured to create a locals bar and a main bar/dining lounge.

Dining covers are increasing from 34 to 38 and seating for drinking from 16 to 26.

Funds are also being spent upgrading the toilets and installing a new commercial kitchen and creating ensuite bedrooms with a cosy ambience. These will be upgraded by Robbie once the pub is up and running.

The exterior will be smartened up with new signage, lighting, planters and topiary with seating for 48 on the front terrace. The large beer garden will also have new seating, planters and festoon lighting under the gazebo.

Future plans include a midweek quiz and, once the pub is established, weekend live entertainment in the form of acoustic singers and duos.