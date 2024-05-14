Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The expansion of a popular Northumberland cafe has continued with the opening of a fifth branch.

The Running Fox has opened at Kirkhale Courtyard, close to the A696 near Wallington.

They posted: “The Foxy secret is officially out!

“We have been welcomed by the lovely Courtyard at Kirkharle for our fifth Foxy adventure!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkharle Courtyard.

“Pop in for a cuppa if passing, or even a takeaway if you're on a walk around the wonderful grounds. We're open as usual for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea of course

“We hope to see you lovely lot very soon at our new branch.”

The news has been warmly welcomed on its social media pages.

There are already Running Fox outlets in Felton, Shilbottle, Longframlington and Longhoughton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion is set to continue later this year at The Plough Inn at Powburn.