The Running Fox opens its fifth cafe at Kirkharle Courtyard

By Ian Smith
Published 14th May 2024, 16:14 BST
The expansion of a popular Northumberland cafe has continued with the opening of a fifth branch.

The Running Fox has opened at Kirkhale Courtyard, close to the A696 near Wallington.

They posted: “The Foxy secret is officially out!

“We have been welcomed by the lovely Courtyard at Kirkharle for our fifth Foxy adventure!

Kirkharle Courtyard.

“Pop in for a cuppa if passing, or even a takeaway if you're on a walk around the wonderful grounds. We're open as usual for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea of course

“We hope to see you lovely lot very soon at our new branch.”

The news has been warmly welcomed on its social media pages.

There are already Running Fox outlets in Felton, Shilbottle, Longframlington and Longhoughton.

The expansion is set to continue later this year at The Plough Inn at Powburn.

In January, a 50/50 collaboration with publicans Paul and Sarah Johnson was announced. Planning permission is being sought for refurbishment works.

