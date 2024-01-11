A village pub in north Northumberland is poised for an exciting new lease of life.

The Plough Inn at Powburn, which closed in 2015, is to reopen under the Running Fox banner.

Kris Blackburn, who owns the popular cafe chain, is working in collaboration with publicans Paul and Sarah Johnson on the project.

Refurbishment work is underway with hopes that ‘The Running Fox at The Plough’, as it will be known, will be open by Easter.

The Plough Inn, Powburn.

"It’s been empty eight years so there is quite a lot of work to do to return it to its former glory but we’re very excited at the idea,” said Kris.

By day it will operate in the same way as the other four Running Fox outlets in Felton, Shilbottle, Longframlington and Longhoughton.

By night it will revert to its traditional pub role under Paul and Sarah, who currently operate The Narrow Nick in Rothbury and The Ale Gate in Alnwick.

“There’s an excellent synergy between the cafe and the pub in that it will utilise the same building for more time,” explained Kris.

“Paul and Sarah already help me with the Farriers Arms in Shilbottle and they have a great knowledge of good beer and real ale.”

"We weren’t actively looking to open somewhere else but I was having a conversation with Paul and Sarah one day and we got talking about The Plough and we agreed how good a location it was,” she explained.

"The success of the ‘pub, cafe, shop’ in Shilbottle made us think that it could work in Powburn too.”

Kris continued: "It had been taken off the market but I made further enquiries with the owner, Hedgeley Estates, and they were really keen that it would be something to benefit the village so we put a bid in.”

It is planned to carry out refurbishment of the Grade II listed building in three phases.

An extension of the kitchen is planned in a second phase with plans for five hotel bedrooms in the third phase.

The old forge is set to be converted into a Running Fox takeaway perfectly placed to capture passing trade.

"We know how busy the Running Fox at Longframlington, which is also on the A697, can get,” said Kris. “Powburn is really the next village heading north so hopefully it will be the same.”

The news has already been warmly welcomed locally.

"There’s been a really positive reaction,” said Kris. “We did hear of someone who bought a house in Powburn seven years ago on the strength of the pub reopening so they’ll be pleased!”

It has inevitably got Running Fox devotees asking if their town or village will be next in line.

"I’m always being asked about Rothbury,” laughs Kris. “Never say never but location and accessibility are key.”

Kris, who initially launched the Felton cafe in 2011, now employs 88 staff within the cafes and bakery.