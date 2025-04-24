Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Queen’s Head in Rothbury will host a week of fundraising events this May to raise vital funds for mental health charity, Mind.

The community are invited take part in a lineup of inclusive activities during Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12- 18), with the aim to break taboos and provide a space for open discussion and support.

Organised by passionate mental health advocate and management partner, Jordann Dixon, the events were planned to raise awareness of mental health within the community as well as cementing the pub as a safe, secure and welcoming place.

Jordann said: “These events are designed to cater for all age groups because we must recognise that mental health doesn’t discriminate, and anybody, no matter their age, can be affected at any point in their lives.

"My ambition is to create a supportive environment where everyone feels comfortable and can open up about their feelings in a judgement free space.

She added: “Last year we raised over £1000 for Mind charity and I know how vital their services are, which makes it even more worthwhile, I am so grateful for the generosity of local businesses who support and donate to the cause, and I am really excited for our journey or raising awareness to continue.”

The week of activities starts on Monday, May 12 and runs through to Sunday, May 18. Events include: kids messy play, quizzes, coffee and cake mornings, a walk and talk, bingo, a DJ, and a raffle. The full timetable can be found on The Queen’s Head Facebook page.