The Queens Head in Alnwick reopens with major refurb and hotel rooms set to return
The Queens Head, said to date back to 1710, reopened its doors to the public on July 3 as Alnwick mayor Geoff Watson unveiled the new-and-updated venue.
This comes after the pub closed on June 14 for a refurbishment. The changes include updated seating to allow more space for customers, a new colour scheme and lighting, a freshly painted bar and refreshed outdoor seating.
The venue’s three hotel bedrooms have also been fully refurbished after not being used in over eight years. The rooms are still undergoing work and should be ready to welcome guests into in around two weeks.
Logan Seery Rudman from The Queens Head said: “We’ve been really excited to finally open our doors again and welcome both new and familiar faces and for everyone to see the fantastic changes. What a fantastic opening weekend, we are glad to be back.”
