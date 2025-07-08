Alnwick’s oldest pub has reopened after a major make-over which will see the venue become a hotel again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queens Head, said to date back to 1710, reopened its doors to the public on July 3 as Alnwick mayor Geoff Watson unveiled the new-and-updated venue.

This comes after the pub closed on June 14 for a refurbishment. The changes include updated seating to allow more space for customers, a new colour scheme and lighting, a freshly painted bar and refreshed outdoor seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue’s three hotel bedrooms have also been fully refurbished after not being used in over eight years. The rooms are still undergoing work and should be ready to welcome guests into in around two weeks.

Alnwick mayor Geoff Watson officially reopened the pub.

Logan Seery Rudman from The Queens Head said: “We’ve been really excited to finally open our doors again and welcome both new and familiar faces and for everyone to see the fantastic changes. What a fantastic opening weekend, we are glad to be back.”