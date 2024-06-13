The Percy Arms pub in Chatton put up for sale
The Percy Arms in Chatton is on the market with Christie & Co for £685,000.
The former coaching inn, which also has five en-suite bedrooms, was originally parts of the Duke of Northumberland’s estate.
Christie & Co, in their marketing details, state: “The Percy Arms presents a fantastic opportunity for an owner operator to replicate the way in which the business is currently operated. Equally, it could prove a solid acquisition for an expanding regional operator looking to grow their portfolio.
"Benefiting from a number of income streams, and with trade from both locals and tourists, the business is already well established with excellent reviews and a good reputation.”
The pub was taken over by the Inn Hospitality Group in January 2020, just before the Covid pandemic struck.
It carried out a £200,000 refurbishment which included the creation of new outdoor space, an upgraded kitchen, a new roof and full redecoration.
However, it suffered a blow last year when it lost an appeal over the refusal of retrospective planning permission for timber decking and four outdoor huts which had to be removed.
