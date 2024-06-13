The Percy Arms pub in Chatton put up for sale

By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:24 BST
A village pub in north Northumberland has been put up for sale.

The Percy Arms in Chatton is on the market with Christie & Co for £685,000.

The former coaching inn, which also has five en-suite bedrooms, was originally parts of the Duke of Northumberland’s estate.

Christie & Co, in their marketing details, state: “The Percy Arms presents a fantastic opportunity for an owner operator to replicate the way in which the business is currently operated. Equally, it could prove a solid acquisition for an expanding regional operator looking to grow their portfolio.

The Percy Arms in Chatton. Picture: Rightmove
The Percy Arms in Chatton. Picture: Rightmove

"Benefiting from a number of income streams, and with trade from both locals and tourists, the business is already well established with excellent reviews and a good reputation.”

The pub was taken over by the Inn Hospitality Group in January 2020, just before the Covid pandemic struck.

It carried out a £200,000 refurbishment which included the creation of new outdoor space, an upgraded kitchen, a new roof and full redecoration.

However, it suffered a blow last year when it lost an appeal over the refusal of retrospective planning permission for timber decking and four outdoor huts which had to be removed.

