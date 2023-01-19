Linny Wynne and Kirsten Sutherland, who were both born and bred in the community, have taken over the business with hopes of putting it back on the map for both locals and tourists.

After just one week at the helm, the pair have reopened the kitchen with a new head chef, serving high end meals with local produce.

Country pubs, like the Pack, have struggled across the UK as a result of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Linny Wynne and Kirsten Sutherland celebrate their new venture.

It is also one of the few in the area to have maintained its Northumberland charm and not been turned into a gastropub.

Linny said: “Initially we need to find our feet, learn to walk before we can run and all that jazz.

"We have some ideas up our sleeve but are cautious of maintaining the charm of the pub – small local pubs are struggling across the country, many village pubs are closing or closed.

"So for now if we can keep the Pack Horse alive with locals and tourists alike then we feel like we will be winning in a sense.

The Pack Horse Inn at Ellingham.

"We’d like to put the Pack Horse on the map for locals from the hills to the coast and for visitors coming to see how special Northumberland is.

"It’s a small pub but it’s packed with character. We want it to be a welcoming environment: the pub a hub for the community and the restaurant a destination for high end.

"With our head chef Gabor and the fact we were both born and bred here we hope these things will be achievable.

"We won’t lie, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions so far, just over one week in. We are taking the challenges in our stride and we are excited for 2023.”

Taking on the challenge together, Linny and Kirsten have been joined at the hip for their whole lives.

