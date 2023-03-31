The Old Boathouse in Amble wins seafood restaurant of the year award
The Old Boathouse in Amble has been named best seafood restaurant of the year in the north of England.
The restaurant, which uses as much local produce as possible, picked up the accolade at the Prestige Awards.
James Corrighan, general manager, said: “I am incredibly proud of my team for all of their hard work and dedication that led to this amazing award.
"It's a testament to their talent and passion for creating exceptional dining experiences. Without them, this achievement would not have been possible.”
He added: "We really appreciate our customers who leave reviews and give us feedback.
"As a business we are always looking for new exciting ideas to grow and get even better.
"We couldn’t do any of this without our staff, they work tirelessly and they really are amazing at their jobs!”
The restaurant is located in a prime spot on Amble harbour front overlooking the River Coquet.