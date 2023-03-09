The Office, situated in Chantry Place and owned by Andrea Johnson, has been named the South East Northumberland Pub of the Year by around 2,000 Tyneside and Northumberland CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members.

The branch has also named The Curfew in Berwick as its North Northumberland Pub of the Year, while Wor Local in Prudhoe has been named the South West Northumberland pub of the year and Northumberland Cider Pub of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Office’s Natalie Grenfell, who helps run the venue with landlady Andrea, said: “This award isn't just for us, it's for the regulars who make our pub what it is.

The Office landlady Andrea Johnson (centre) with colleagues Natalie Grenfell (left) and Jill North.

"The Office prides itself on being a genuine community pub, and we enjoy working here as much as the customers enjoy drinking in it. To get an award like this is the icing on the cake – we’re delighted.”

Branch chairman Paul Hillhouse said: "All three winners have a great community feel and showcase a great range of quality beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Micropubs are popular as they prioritise good quality beer and cider alongside a cosy, friendly atmosphere."

The Comrades club in Haltwhistle was also named as the Northumberland Club of the Year.

Andrea Johnson outside the popular micropub.

All four venues won exactly the same awards last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Office raised more than £2,000 for Ukrainian refugees via a series of quizzes, raffles and donations last year.

And more recently, it collected 33 bags of food and more than £450 for Stobhill Link in Morpeth, to help people struggling over the Christmas period.

The full list of winners is as follows:

The Curfew in Berwick has been named North Northumberland pub of the year by the Tyneside and Northumberland branch of CAMRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland North – The Curfew, Berwick

Northumberland South East – The Office, Morpeth

Northumberland South West – Wor Local, Prudhoe

Newcastle – The Town Mouse Ale House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead – Microbus

Tyneside – Left Luggage

Microbus was also named Tyneside and Northumberland Overall Pub of the Year.

Tyneside club of the year – Heaton Stannington FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Club of the Year – Comrades club, Haltwhistle

Tyneside Cider Pub – The Free Trade Inn, Ouseburn

Northumberland Cider Pub – Wor Local