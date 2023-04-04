The takeaway will be offering wood fired pizza and garlic bread using homemade four-day sourdough bases. Desserts will also be offered, including a range of ice cream from Doddington Dairy.

The takeaway will be open on April 7 from 2pm until 7pm or until they sell out, and can be ordered by phone before being collected at the spot on the Coastal Path at Budle Bay.

The pizza van is putting a focus on local produce and will be offering meals using items from the Northumberland Cheese Company, Hammond Charcuterie, Northumbrian Pantry, Doddington Dairy and Marlish Waters Ltd.

The Northumbrian Artisan Pizza Company is set to open in Budle Bay.

Owner Jedd Joynson owner said: “I’m really excited to be bringing fabulous local products together with the best of well known Italian ingredients and hopefully offer something a little different.

"The latest stage of the England Coast Path is due to formally open in May although people can enjoy it now. This stage goes from Bamburgh to Belford. “There are some fabulous eateries in both Bamburgh and Belford but very little in between. We thought it might be nice to provide an easy-to-eat offer that celebrates this part of the world on that beautiful stage of the path.”

Allison Joynson, who will be helping Jedd on his new venture, said: “We really look forward to opening, and welcoming customers to NAPCO. We are a tiny new venture and want to get this right.

"As it is such a beautiful walk, it would be appreciated if customers wandered along the England Coast Path to the mobile pizza van to collect their orders. Waste bags will be provided for recycling and composting. Please kindly use them and be sensitive to the area and our lovely neighbours.”

Customers are requested to message their order and preferred time by using Facebook, or text to 07383 691146.