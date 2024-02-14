The Northumberland restaurants named among the UK's best at Nation's Curry Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mumbai Flavours in Alnwick and Dhamaka in Cramlington were winners at the Nation’s Curry Awards held in Manchester.

It was a phenomenal evening for Mumbai Flavours, on Narrowgate, which won three separate accolades including ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ for both the North East region and the whole of the UK as well as being highly commended in the ‘Customer Service of the Year’ category.

Dhamaka won the ‘Local Restaurant of the Year’ award - a title saved only for establishments playing a big role within their local community and being the favoured choice of people in their area.

Abdul Salam, proud owner of both restaurants said: “I am delighted to bring these awards back to the North East and to the communities which we love so much. Thank you so much to everyone who continues to support us, my amazing teams, family and friends.”

It has been a successful couple of years for Mr Salam, who has won several awards and accolades for both himself and his restaurants. The local entrepreneur continues to give back to our region, supporting a variety of charities and being a huge part of our communities.

Dhamaka and Mumbai were the only two restaurants in Northumberland to bring home awards at the ceremony.

