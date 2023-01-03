The new vegan 'Plant Kitchen' products arriving in Marks and Spencer in time for Veganuary

Vegans and those joining the ‘Veganuary’ challenge have a new range of products to try, thanks to Marks and Spencer.

The food and clothing chain has become a popular destination to those following a plant-based diet, thanks to its ‘Plant Kitchen’ range, which now includes more than 250 products.

M&S stores are famed for their new releases each January, timed to coincide with the ‘Veganuary’ challenge which encourages people to try forgoing animal products for a month.

These are new releases for January.

1. Plant Kitchen Vegan 'Nduja, £2 A tasty spicy tomato 'Nduja style paste with olive oil, smoked paprika and chilli, perfect to mix in sauces, pasta or bread

2. PK Vegan Mac and greens.jpg 'Indulgent vegan bechamel sauce with macaroni pasta, broccoli, leeks, spinach – topped with crispy onions and breadcrumbs for texture'

3. Plant Kitchen Green Thai Curry & Rice, £4.50 'Eat Well and made with sweet potatoes, edamame soybeans and Tenderstem® broccoli in a coconut, ginger and lime curry, served with fragrant jasmine rice'

4. Plant Kitchen Vegan Fried Chicken Seasoning, £1.50 Deliciously savoury and perfect for coating plant based meats, veggies or sprinkling onto chips and wedge