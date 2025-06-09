The Mason’s Arms raises £1,000 for Berwick Cancer Cars in memory of colleague

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST

The Masons Arms in Norham presented £1000 to Berwick Cancer Cars in honour of a much-loved colleague.

Berwick Cancer Cars operate six volunteer -driven cars daily to help those who have been diagnosed with cancer get to and from appointments.

The Mason’s Arms fundraised in a tribute to their late-colleague, Helen Jackson who received the charities support. On May 29, the team presented the money to Berwick Cancer Cars.

Masons Arms owner, Linda said: “Berwick Cancer Cars is a charity very close to home. Sadly on Christmas Day 2023 our much-loved friend and colleague Helen passed away. Our ‘H’ used the cars to get to and from appointments.

The team at The Masons Arms presented the cheque to Berwick Cancer Cars volunteers.

“It felt fitting to raise some money for a charity that’s on our doorstep. You just never know when you might need their help.

"We ran a bottle draw on Boxing Day as it would have been Helens birthday. It was our pleasure to raise £1,000 and hand over the money to the team last Thursday.”

