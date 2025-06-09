The Mason’s Arms raises £1,000 for Berwick Cancer Cars in memory of colleague
Berwick Cancer Cars operate six volunteer -driven cars daily to help those who have been diagnosed with cancer get to and from appointments.
The Mason’s Arms fundraised in a tribute to their late-colleague, Helen Jackson who received the charities support. On May 29, the team presented the money to Berwick Cancer Cars.
Masons Arms owner, Linda said: “Berwick Cancer Cars is a charity very close to home. Sadly on Christmas Day 2023 our much-loved friend and colleague Helen passed away. Our ‘H’ used the cars to get to and from appointments.
“It felt fitting to raise some money for a charity that’s on our doorstep. You just never know when you might need their help.
"We ran a bottle draw on Boxing Day as it would have been Helens birthday. It was our pleasure to raise £1,000 and hand over the money to the team last Thursday.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.