The Market Tavern in Alnwick is set to reopen its kitchen after an extended closure caused by a fire.

On February 27, the venue reported that a ‘significant fire’ had forced them to temporarily close the venue and cancel all restaurant bookings.

After several months of hard work and set-backs to prepare the damage done, the kitchen renovations are now complete and the restaurant will have a soft launch for family and friends on Thursday, May 8 – opening at 3pm with some walk-in tables available.

This will be followed by the reopening of regular restaurant bookings on Friday, May 9.

Staff members, Marina, Liam , Savannah, Simon, Chris Hume (owner), Sarah Davies (manger), Olga, Keighlea, Hollie, Carl , Marty , Iain inkster (head chef), Harry Hume (manager) and Laylah.

Manager, Harry Hume described the difficult time the team have had: “The fire took the whole kitchen off and we had no idea how long it would take to fix.

“We have done the best we could by the staff, we kept everyone employed which was a choice that we made because we wanted the same team when we opened up which was the best decision for the business going forward.”

He added: “We will be back with a bang offering what we do well, which is good food and good service. The plan is to hit the ground running for the summer and we can’t wait welcome all our lovely customers back.

“The local support and the support on social media has been fantastic. We have had people ringing up every week and going to our sister venues, and we are just excited to get the doors open again.”