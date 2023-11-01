Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-run restaurant and bar is among the most popular drinking and eating spots in the town.

Only the top 10 per cent of restaurants around the world are given this prestigious award which celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor in the last 12 months.

The pub’s owner, Chris Hume, said: “We are very proud and grateful to our customers for the amazing reviews heaped upon us again. This is the fourth year in a row we have been honoured with this recognition.

“This year, in our first year of opening, we have been awarded the same Traveller’s Choice award for The Harbour Inn Amble, our sister restaurant.