The cocktail bar in the heart of Amble will reopen on July 28 at 5pm with new owners, Billy McCulloch and Jamie Balfour who have already given a sneak peak into what the cocktail menu may have in store on Facebook.

"We have talked about running a small business together for a number of years and the lounge bar just feels like the right opportunity at the right time,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking to have a lifestyle business that gives us more time together, less stress and more walks with Otto.”

Billy and Jamie with their dog Otto

“The business will be run by the two of us with no other staff, with the support of family and friends if more hands are needed. The previous owners have been amazing and very supportive we can’t thank them enough.”

Billy and Jamie added: “We intend to continue running the bar as it is with open mic/buskers night on a Friday and live music on a Sunday.

"However we have invested in new furniture to provide more seating, improving the selection of wines and cocktails as well as bringing new beers to the town on draft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want the bar to be a calm and relaxing place, where people can meet up and chat over a drink in a nice cosy setting. We have some ideas for further changes in the near future but we just want to get settled in for now.”

The Lounge Bar.

The Lounge Bar.