The Lord Crewe Arms in Blanchland have announced their exclusive dog-friendly staycations.

The historic inn is throwing open its doors to four-legged guests with their new packages.

For £25 per dog, per night, pups will be pampered with a comfy bed, food bowl, towel, and a selection of tasty treats waiting in the room on arrival. All well behaved dogs are welcome and there are 16 dog-friendly rooms to choose from.

Located in the North Pennines, the countryside surroundings are a great place for a dog walk.