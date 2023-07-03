Bar and lounge Breeze was the latest to open at the Blyth site, with a Co-op set to open in the coming months. Greggs, hairdressers Shorelocks, and Italian coffee house Caffe Ginevra have also opened.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy was among the guests at the opening event for the £4.5m retail and leisure development, which was built by Blagdon Estates and Kingsmead Developments.

Mr Levy said: “I am incredibly pleased to be here to mark the opening of such an important development for Blyth, one that has created jobs, shopping and leisure opportunities for the people that live here, as well as tourists coming to enjoy the town’s beautiful coastline.

Viscount Matt Ridley of Blagdon Estates and Ian Levy MP, among others, attended the official opening event at one of the unoccupied units at The Links on South Beach. Image: DAVID WOOD

“The fact that such high-profile brands have committed to the future of this town speaks volumes and I hope to be a regular visitor myself, and to see all the occupiers prosper in the coming years.”

Viscount Matt Ridley, owner of Blagdon Estates, added: “This is a proud moment for all involved in bringing this first phase of developments at South Beach to fruition.

“I would like to thank every individual that has been part of the story of The Links so far and cannot wait to see our next phase of development coming forward.”

There are three units still remaining at the development, which has land set aside for a potential second phase.

Bar and bistro Breeze recently opened at The Links. Picture: DAVID WOOD