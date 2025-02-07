The Keel Row in Seaton Delaval wins pub of the year award from Stonegate
The Stars of Stonegate Awards are an annual national recognition program for the best out of 333 Stonegate pubs in the UK. The 2025 nominees were invited to the final awards ceremony in London at the Park Plaza County Hotel on February 4 where the overall winners were announced.
The team at The Keel Row were delighted to have been awarded North Division Pub of the Year.
Owner, Sharon Herron said: “We were just ecstatic, we were screaming. It feels absolutely amazing, to get overall best pub in the north for Stonegate is just phenomenal.
She expanded: “We couldn’t do it without the customers, or my amazing team. Everything that we do the customers support us, from all of our charity events and everything like that.”