The Keel Row in Northumberland is leading the pack among pubs in its region as the best dog-friendly pub in the North East, according to new research.

From a doggy beer barrel outside, to water and free treats on demand, The Keel Row in Seaton Deleval stands out as a canine heaven, having gone the extra mile to create a welcoming atmosphere.

The title comes from Rover.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, and its expert tavern testers, who meticulously inspected over 100 pubs up and down the country and conducted a survey from 500 dog parents and 500 non-dog owners.

Tavern testers judged pubs on a range of factors, including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, doggie facilities, pet safety, dog behaviour policies and overall experience.

Rover research reveals that dogs are becoming an essential part of pub culture with 43% of Brits believe dogs are integral to the pub experience, and more than half (59%) saying they’d prefer being around canines than kids when enjoying their local.

An impressive 62% of the nation wishes all pubs were dog-friendly while others advocate for designated areas for children, allowing dogs to roam freely in other parts of the pub (31%).

With pubs at the centre of Brit's social scenes, it’s no surprise that almost three out of four (71%) Brits see dogs as great icebreakers and 41% of dog owners even bring their furry companions along on pub dates, with more than a quarter (28%) of pub-goers having met their partners through their dogs.

Adem Fehmi, canine behaviourist at Rover and Tavern Tester selector for the Dog-Friendly Pub Awards, said: “Scoring extremely highly on factors such as doggy amenities, hospitality, and dog-friendly policies, we’re delighted that The Keel Row has been recognised for their efforts in making their pub a wonderfully welcome place for canine friends to visit.”

For pet parents taking their dogs to the pub for the first time, Adem advises on how to help socialise your dog in a new environment with four easy steps:

First, begin at home with a table, chairs, and some drinks. Keep your dog on a lead and offer them a long-lasting chew or a food-dispensing toy to help them relax. Start with brief, positive training sessions and gradually increase the duration. This will help to alleviate some of the unfamiliarity of the pub environment when you finally head out. Next, before stepping into the pub, give your dog a chance to take in the new surroundings from a safe distance. Reward their calm and curious behaviour with treats, toys and plenty of praise. Ensure you move at a pace that’s comfortable for your pooch, allowing them the time they need to feel at ease in this new environment. If your usually quiet dog starts barking indoors, try to decipher why your dog is barking. They could be overwhelmed, looking for attention, or simply feel excitable. Observe their body language and relocate your dog to a quieter area of the pub to help them feel calmer. Once they’ve relaxed, reward them with praise and a tasty treat to reinforce the quiet behaviour. Finally, don’t forget the essentials. In addition to a lead, poo bags, and toys, consider bringing a portable bed, mat, or settle pad to the pub. Introduce these comfort items at home first to associate them with relaxation and this will help give your pup a cosy spot to settle down.

Find more information on the dog-fredliest pubs here.