Big 7 Travel have ranked the best 25 pub gardens in England with venues by the Northumberland coast and Hadrian’s Wall making it.

Pubs were ranked on their ambience, scenery and food and drink selection,as well as analysing customer and critic reviews as well as editorial opinions, online presence, consistency, service, value for money, presentation, location and accessibility.

The winner is The Watering Hole, located in Perranporth, Cornwall.

The beer garden at The Jolly Fisherman in Craster with Dunstanburgh Castle in the distance.

But number four is The Jolly Fisherman at Craster.

Big 7 Travel say: ‘This award-winning pub pairs stunning sea views with fantastic food and good company.

‘The newly-refurbished premises has retained all of its historic charm, complete with stone-flagged floors and beamed ceilings but, on a hot day, you’ll want to grab one of the tables outside where the views extend past Dunstanburgh Castle and out to sea.

‘There’s a good range of drinks to choose from but we recommend arriving hungry. What could be better than kipper scotch eggs, Shetland mussels and famous Craster crabs served with a sparkling sea view?’

The view from The Jolly Fisherman beer garden in Craster.

And at number 25 comes The Twice Brewed Inn near Hexham.

The listing states: ‘Sitting in the shadow of Hadrian’s Wall in the heart of rural Northumberland, Twice Brewed Inn is the perfect pitstop for a sunny afternoon.

‘It’s particularly popular with weary walkers passing by on the Pennine Way and Hadrian’s Wall National Trail, but the pub is a worthy destination in its own right too.

‘Swing by for delicious pub grub washed down with beers brewed onsite and soak in the views from the large sunny beer garden.

The Jolly Fisherman at Craster.

‘If it’s a clear night, hang around for the stargazing experience, which is led by the team at the Twice Brewed within the protected Dark Sky Park.’

Top 25 beer gardens in England

1. The Watering Hole, Perranporth, Cornwall

2. The Rising Sun, Pensford, Somerset

The Twice Brewed Inn, near Hexham.

3. The People’s Park Tavern, London

4. The Jolly Fisherman, Craster, Northumberland

5. The Drunken Duck Inn, Ambleside, Cumbria

6. The Gardeners Rest, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

7. The Wheatsheaf, Combe Hay, Bath, Somerset

8. The Ship Inn, Mundesley, Norfolk

9. The Canal House, Birmingham, West Midlands

10. The Ferry Inn, Salcombe, Devon

11. Prince Leopold Inn, Warminster, Wiltshire

12. Water Lane Boathouse, Leeds, West Yorkshire

13. The Perch Inn, Binsey, Oxford

14. The Jolly Sportsman, Lewes, East Sussex

15. Seven Stones Inn, St Martin’s, Scilly Isles

16. The Boathouse Inn, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

17. Escape to Freight Island, Manchester

18. Kazimier Garden, Liverpool, Merseyside

19. The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton, Yorkshire

20. Canalhouse, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

21. Topsham Brewery & Taproom, Exeter, Devon

22. Cholmondeley Arms, Malpas, Cheshire

23. The George, Alstonefield, Staffordshire

24. The Old Neptune, Whitstable, Kent