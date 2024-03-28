Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two-course meal is available with every adult main meal purchased at The Hog’s Head Inn from 12pm to 6pm until Friday, April 12.

The two free courses are available either as a starter and main or as a main and dessert.

The children’s menu includes classic pub grub on offer such as fish & chips, sausage and mash and grilled chicken goujons.

The Hog's Head Inn at Alnwick has a kids eat free offer for the Easter holidays.