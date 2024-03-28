The Hog's Head Inn at Alnwick announces 'kids eat free' offer for Easter holidays
An Alnwick pub has announced a kids eat free offer for the Easter school holidays.
The two-course meal is available with every adult main meal purchased at The Hog’s Head Inn from 12pm to 6pm until Friday, April 12.
The two free courses are available either as a starter and main or as a main and dessert.
The children’s menu includes classic pub grub on offer such as fish & chips, sausage and mash and grilled chicken goujons.
General manager Sean Schofield, said: “We’re a nation that loves to eat out so we hope that by allowing kids to eat free with us this Easter, we can encourage people to get out into the fresh air and enjoy a day out in Northumberland.”