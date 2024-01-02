A Warkworth pub has raised nearly £8,000 in three years for the NSPCC.

Since 2020, The Hermitage Inn has been running a weekly non-profit pub quiz every Thursday and sending all their proceeds to the NSPCC.

In 2023, they raised £4,000, the most in one year for the pub, and £8,000 was raised overall.

Vicky Taylor took over as the new landlord for the pub in 2023, after already being involved in the pub for the last three and a half years, and continued to run the quiz for the charity chosen by the previous landlord.

Quizmaster John Fannon (middle), quizgoers and a representative from the NSPCC.

A cheque was presented to the pub and quiz goers to round off the fundraising and now Vicky hopes to start raising money for more local organisations.

Vicky said: “We've kind of rounded it off for the NSPCC this year and done the big cheque of the three years together because, going forward we're trying to do some really localised donations.

“We are trying to get more local things going on and get the locals in a bit more. The pub had taken a decline recently so we're trying really hard to push it forward again.”

A busker’s night was introduced for those interested in live music and has proven to be popular and the pub will also be hosting the Winter Walkfest in January.