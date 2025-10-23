A new boat-themed cafe and deli has opened in Amble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Helm, located on 73 Queen Street, officially opened on Thursday, October 16 following a successful soft launch the Saturday prior.

Owned by Alice Clark, the cafe is a true family-run business – with her husband Aelfred as chef, mum Lesley as finance director and dad, sisters and grandma jumping in to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”The idea of opening a place has been a long-held dream,” Alice revealed. “My husband and I live right here in Amble, and we absolutely love where we live. We wanted to invest in our local community and contribute something special to the place we call home.

The Helm, Amble.

"Amble is known as 'the friendliest port,' and that welcoming, vibrant atmosphere is exactly what we wanted The Helm to embody.”

Describing the communities reaction to the new business, Alice said: "​We opened with a cautious three-hour service and a limited menu. We felt it was important to test the waters and really establish what we might be missing or where we weren't giving enough attention.

"We were so nervous, but the soft launch was a smashing success. The positive reaction encouraged us to open fully the following Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local support has been incredible – it’s such a testament to how amazing Amble is. We feel so lucky and completely overwhelmed by the community's warm embrace.”

Alice explained that the inspiration for the name and theme came from wanting to create a place was a reflection of all the best parts of Amble, in a direct nod to the beautiful coastline and boats in the harbour.

“We want the entire experience here to be a friendly, hospitable, and warm reflection of Amble itself, it’s about embracing our location and our community,” Alice explained.

The Helm will serve hot drinks, cooked breakfasts, fresh sandwiches, cakes, scones and more with a focus on good quality cheeses and deli products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice aims to find a balance between incorporating local produce such as Buston Crisps and Northumbrian Pantry jams and chutney which will be sold in the ‘Helm pantry’, whilst keeping prices accessible to the local community.

She added: “​Our menu is all about classic flavour, the flexibility for customers to change things to their way, and most importantly – cheese.”