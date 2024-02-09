News you can trust since 1854
The Heart of Northumberland in Hexham ranked among the cosiest pubs in the UK

Nothing warms the soul quite like sitting fireside, in a cosy pub, to escape a chilly winter’s day and with England alone being home to more than 39,000 pubs, competition is tough.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT
Research by South Western Railway, sourced from data city, analysed the sentiment of reviews from some of the cosiest establishments in the UK and scored each out of 100.

They revealed the top 10 cosiest pubs in the UK and placed The Royal Standard of England, in Beaconsfield, as the number one cosiest pub in the UK, with an overall cosiness score of 99/100, and The Dog and Gun, in Keswick, as the most dog friendly pub in the UK.

The Heart of Northumberland, in Hexham, made it to the top ten in eighth place.

The Heart of Northumberland in Hexham has been rated among the cosiest in the UK.The Heart of Northumberland in Hexham has been rated among the cosiest in the UK.
The final cosiness score was calculated by analysing and compiling review sentiment across four metrics: atmosphere (ambience rating), busyness (quietness rating), cosiness (comfort rating) and Sunday dinners reviews.

The Heart of Northumberland received a score of 18% in ambience rating, 2% in quietness, 12% in comfort and 10% in Sunday dinner reviews from reading a total of 496 Google reviews. The overall cosiness score was 72 out of 100.

