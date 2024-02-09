Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Research by South Western Railway, sourced from data city, analysed the sentiment of reviews from some of the cosiest establishments in the UK and scored each out of 100.

They revealed the top 10 cosiest pubs in the UK and placed The Royal Standard of England, in Beaconsfield, as the number one cosiest pub in the UK, with an overall cosiness score of 99/100, and The Dog and Gun, in Keswick, as the most dog friendly pub in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heart of Northumberland, in Hexham, made it to the top ten in eighth place.

The Heart of Northumberland in Hexham has been rated among the cosiest in the UK.

The final cosiness score was calculated by analysing and compiling review sentiment across four metrics: atmosphere (ambience rating), busyness (quietness rating), cosiness (comfort rating) and Sunday dinners reviews.