The Heart of Northumberland in Hexham ranked among the cosiest pubs in the UK
Research by South Western Railway, sourced from data city, analysed the sentiment of reviews from some of the cosiest establishments in the UK and scored each out of 100.
They revealed the top 10 cosiest pubs in the UK and placed The Royal Standard of England, in Beaconsfield, as the number one cosiest pub in the UK, with an overall cosiness score of 99/100, and The Dog and Gun, in Keswick, as the most dog friendly pub in the UK.
The Heart of Northumberland, in Hexham, made it to the top ten in eighth place.
The final cosiness score was calculated by analysing and compiling review sentiment across four metrics: atmosphere (ambience rating), busyness (quietness rating), cosiness (comfort rating) and Sunday dinners reviews.
The Heart of Northumberland received a score of 18% in ambience rating, 2% in quietness, 12% in comfort and 10% in Sunday dinner reviews from reading a total of 496 Google reviews. The overall cosiness score was 72 out of 100.