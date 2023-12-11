A Northumberland pub reopened at the weekend following extensive refurbishments and a change in management.

The Fox Cover, on Newbiggin Road next to North Seaton Co-op, closed earlier this year but is once again open and has a brand new look.

John Pringle, the new licensee of The Fox Cover, said “no expense has been spared” on the refurbishment.

He said: “Literally the whole bar has gone into a skip. There had not been any investment in the pub for 25 plus years.

The pub closed earlier this year, but has now reopened. (Photo by The Fox Cover)

“We have virtually started with a blank canvas but we are so happy with how things are looking.

“In our humble opinion it is somewhere that would not look out of place in a major city centre.”

The pub will serve beers and cocktails as well as a modern food menu, with plans for a carvery service. It will also do teas and coffees and have a cake display case for its sweet treats.

Several new TVs have been installed to show live sports. Darts and pool are on offer as well.

The Fox Cover has undergone an extensive refurbishment. (Photo by The Fox Cover)

John, who owns The Portland hotel and bar, is hoping people will be “blown away” with the changes they have made and thinks there is “still plenty of love” for the pub, despite it falling into disrepair.

He said: “There is a huge appetite there for somewhere that is a good local pub serving good beers and good quality food.”

The refurbishment plans initially started small but once the project began, John said, the decision was made to “rip everything out” and do a complete overhaul of the pub.

He said: “It was not until we got in there and started peeling the onion back that we realised this job was slightly bigger,” adding: “We are so happy with how it is going to look and the quality of the fit.

“It slightly went over budget but what doesn't? We think it is going to make a huge impression for people.”

John is also “very proud” that as far as possible all the building materials for the refurbishment were bought from Ashington companies and all the work was done by Ashington tradespeople.