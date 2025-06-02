Pub owners invite locals to take a step back in time as they unveil over 400 photos celebrating Alnwick’s rich history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a major refurbishment, The Fleece reopened on May 22 revealing a nostalgia wall filled with pictures of the people of Alnwick over the decades.

Owner, Bobby Chapman explained: “Alnwick is such a welcoming community with so many amazing people and organisations that have helped us since we took on the pub 18 months ago. This was our way of giving back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know Alnwick is full of history with the castle, walls and surroundings, but we wanted to share what we call the ‘real history’ of Alnwick – the people, the places, the sports teams, the day to day life.

Customers are invited along to The Fleece to see if they can spot some familiar faces.

Customers are now invited to go along and see if they can spot any familiar faces, or even provide their own photos to be displayed.

Bobby added: "With over 400 photos on the walls it truly is amazing, you can take a step back in time and see how the town has changed over the years right in front of your eyes.

“We have always had an amazing group of regulars and staff. It’s amazing seeing them going from wall to wall pointing out past friends and family. Our favourite part is how people are now bringing in their treasured photos for us to display and tell their story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to say a huge thank you to John Anderson of Alnwick memories Facebook page, Mick Grant from Bailiffgate Museum, and Cllr Gordon Castle. They have been a vital resource in collecting all of the photos and have helped us bring our vision to life!”

400 photos of Alnwick's past are displayed in the pub.

Though the uplift is more than pictures, the pub has now installed three 3 real ale hand pulls serving local ale, added a games room, and updated their beer garden and will be hosting extra entertainment nights.

Bobby added: “We have been pushing for a refurb and uplift to the pub from day one as it has became a little tired, but we were worried it would lose its character and charm.

"I grew up pubs and love the traditional aspects, pubs used to be the heart of the community and we are trying to regain this.”