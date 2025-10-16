A Northumberland pub is set for a new lease of life after being closed for the past year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local entrepreneur has bought The Farriers Arms in Shilbottle and plans to invest in and refurbish the premises.

They are teaming up with the former general manager of The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick and aim to re-establish the Farriers as a welcoming community local, with a well thought out food offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue formerly operated as a well-known and popular Running Fox café-restaurant, with five en-suite letting bedrooms, but has been vacant since the previous operators’ lease expired.

The Farriers Arms in Shilbottle.

David Cash, regional director – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of selling many freehold pubs in Northumberland over the years, and the first time I visited the Farriers, I was confident it would be popular.

"It has huge potential and a loyal following of local customers, and certainly plenty of life as a pub-restaurant, so we are pleased to see this premises sold for continued use. We look forward to seeing it flourish again under new direction.”

The Farriers was marketed with an asking price of £375,000 and sold for an undisclosed sum.