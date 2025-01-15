Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Duke of Northumberland is backing The Inn Collection Group as their award-winning venison pie competes for a prestigious title at the 2025 Eat Game Awards.

Having already earned two accolades at the 2024 British Pie Awards, the hospitality company’s pie is marking its public debut by featuring on specials menus at select inns.

It is also seeking votes to secure a spot as a finalist in the Best Added Value Product or Innovation category.

The hand-crafted pie uses produce from The Duke’s estate, with venison shoulder slowly braised in a rich red wine sauce, bacon and prunes, encased in a fresh short crust pastry.

Chris Taylor, food development manager (left), The Duke of Northumberland (centre) and Tom Adlam, head of food (right). Picture: The Inn Collection Group.

It is the latest game-based dish to make The Inn Collection’s menus, as they collaborate with gamekeepers and sporting managers to ensure they can get game into the food chain.

Alongside venison, pheasant and partridge also heavily feature, showcasing how a cut of meat that is not often used can be the star of the show.

A purposely-created game butchery in Seahouses processes as much of the animal as possible and allows the group to sustainably service demand.

It is a drive that is being warmly received by customers, with The Inn Collection Group’s head of food, Tom Adlam, hailing the strong sales of these dishes: “We are delighted to have made it through to the voting stage of the Eat Game Awards and are looking forward to our customers getting the chance to enjoy this super tasty pie.

“Demand for game dishes across our pubs is huge with 85,000 sold in 2024 alone, showcasing the amazing produce available in Northumberland and beyond is massively important to us.

“We have built great relationships with Northumberland Estates and others to ensure we can access a reliable supply and get game into the food chain and champion all of the fantastically tasty dishes that can be made from it.

“The pie is another showcase for this with a cut of meat that is not often used being the star of the show and making sure that we use as much of the animal as possible that we process at our butchery.”

The pie is available locally at The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick and The Tynemouth Castle Inn. Voting is open until February 2.