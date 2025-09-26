The Drift Café in Northumberland taken over by new owners 'The Sidecar Guys'
Located in the seaside village of Cresswell, The Drift Cafe has been ran successfully by Duncan and Kate Lawrence for the past 12 years. With plans to retire, the couple placed the business on the market in October 2024.
Now, new owners Matt Bishop and Reece Gilkes have taken the reins and are eager to build on the strong foundations already in place.
Also known as ‘The Sidecar Guys’, the pair hold a Guinness World Record for the longest-ever journey by scooter and sidecar and now run regular ‘Sidecar Experiences’ which have featured on the BBC’s Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.
Commenting on the decision to take over the cafe, Matt and Reece said: “This is a dream come true for us. When we first thought about opening our own café, we never imagined we’d end up with something as special as The Drift.
"Thanks to the amazing support we received during our Crowdfunder last year, we’ve been able to bring that dream to life – and we couldn’t be more grateful.”
Guests can look forward to the same experience they know and love, while the new owners also have exciting plans for the future – including bringing their ‘Sidecar Experience’ centre to The Drift.
The duo hope to make the cafe the ultimate base for exploring Northumberland, incorporating their passion for adventure travel and the great outdoors to inspires visitors to get out and experience it for themselves.