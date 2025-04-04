The Cottage Inn in Dunstan on the Northumberland coast put up for sale for offers over £1.25m
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The hotel, with 10 en-suite letting bedrooms along with a restaurant, bar and additional owners’ accommodation, is being marketed by Christie and Co for offers in excess of £1.25m freehold.
The inn sits on a five-acre plot with extensive gardens and woodlands, and on-site parking, offering scope for further development and expansion from a new business owner.
Great for attracting tourists – Dunstan is located on a popular stretch of coastline, close to picturesque fishing village Craster, as well as the medieval ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, and nearby Seahouses, Bamburgh, Warkworth, Low Newton, Boulmer, and Beadnell.
Mark Worley, director at Christie and Co, commented: “Given its location and plot size, this is a tremendous opportunity for a leisure operator to develop the site and buildings to create an excellent and substantial hospitality business, in one of the most picturesque and desirable parts of the country.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.