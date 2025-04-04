Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cottage Inn in the popular coastal village of Dunstan is for sale.

The hotel, with 10 en-suite letting bedrooms along with a restaurant, bar and additional owners’ accommodation, is being marketed by Christie and Co for offers in excess of £1.25m freehold.

The inn sits on a five-acre plot with extensive gardens and woodlands, and on-site parking, offering scope for further development and expansion from a new business owner.

Great for attracting tourists – Dunstan is located on a popular stretch of coastline, close to picturesque fishing village Craster, as well as the medieval ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, and nearby Seahouses, Bamburgh, Warkworth, Low Newton, Boulmer, and Beadnell.

The Cottage Inn, Dunstan.

Mark Worley, director at Christie and Co, commented: “Given its location and plot size, this is a tremendous opportunity for a leisure operator to develop the site and buildings to create an excellent and substantial hospitality business, in one of the most picturesque and desirable parts of the country.”