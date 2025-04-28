The Cherry Tree Cafe opens in Wooler serving homemade food and bakes

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:24 BST
A new family-run cafe serving up homecooked food and bakes has opened on Wooler High Street.

The Cherry Tree Cafe has opened its doors to customers on Monday, April 28 – taking over the space formerly occupied by Ramblers.

Kelly Davidson, who has always had dreams of opening her own place, will be running the business alongside her husband Michael and daughter Teagan.

She said: “I have always worked in the hospitality industry, in cafes, pubs and restaurants, and opening my own place is what I have always wanted to do.

Kelly and Michael Davidson, owners of The Cherry Tree Cafe.Kelly and Michael Davidson, owners of The Cherry Tree Cafe.
Kelly and Michael Davidson, owners of The Cherry Tree Cafe.

"When this came up, me and my husband Michael decided we would have a look and we were given the lease and took it from there.

“I still can't quite believe it actually is happening, I am really excited to have my daughter Teagan on board as well – she is good at what she does. We are looking forward to meeting everybody and trying to make a success of it.

“We have had a great response from the community, everyone can’t wait for us to open and come in. It has all been really positive.”

Kelly described the sentimental family meaning behind the name of The Cherry Tree Cafe. She added: “It means good fortune and new beginnings, and Michael’s mum's favourite tree was the cherry tree and my great grandad had a farm called the Cherry Tree.”

The cafe is dog-friendly and will be serving a variety of hot drinks, iced coffees, homemade bakes and cakes, hot food and sandwiches.

