The new owners of a popular Alnwick cheese shop have exciting plans for the business to expand into a ‘Northumberland deli’.

The Cheese Room on Paikes Street was put on the market by Marie McArdle in October 2024 who was ready to focus on family responsibilities after running the shop since 2017.

Renowned for its superb cheese selection and old-fashioned charm – the business was taken over on March 1 by couple, Ian Dawson and Fiona Wright.

Ian and Fiona were looking for a project in Alnwick for some time before they came across The Cheese Room. Dedicated to keeping the focus on the cheese, their plan is to further expand the business by incorporating a wider selection of locally sourced, deli-style produce.

Ian explained: “It’s a much-loved business, Marie’s passion for cheese remains and our focus will remain 100% on that, people know you're not disappointed if you go looking for cheese.

“We are also looking at stocking smoked meats, chutneys, pickles and breads with an aim of making it as regional as possible. Ultimately we want to be a Northumberland deli so you get that Mediterranean deli-style experience but with local produce.

He added: "The idea is that we will essentially grow the business by widening the product range. We've made contact with a number of local producers up and down the North East and they have all been very positive and supportive about what we are trying to do.”

Ian and Fiona, who were boyfriend and girlfriend during university, reunited in later life before moving to Alnwick during Covid-times around four years ago.

"We have a shared love of nice things, food and drink and living locally so it’s great to be able to combine those things and take the shop on,” Ian added. "We love living here so we want to be able to put something back locally and create somewhere people love coming in.”

The couple now have plans to close The Cheese Room for around four days in April before Easter to refurbish, bring their new products in and put their own spin on the place.