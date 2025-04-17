Ian Dawson and Fiona Wright took over the popular cheese shop in March, with an aim to transform the business into a ‘Northumbrian-style deli’ with a focus on locally sourced produce – stocking smoked meats, chutneys, pickles, and breads alongside the speciality cheeses.

From April 12, the couple closed the shop doors for a refurbishment, to stock their new goods from Northumberland and North East suppliers whilst putting their own spin on the place.

The Cheese Room on Paikes Street has since reopened to the public, showcasing its new look and product range just in time for Easter weekend.

Ian explained: "The idea is that we will essentially grow the business by widening the product range. We made contact with a number of local producers up and down the North East and they have all been very positive and supportive about what we are trying to do.”

1 . New owner Ian Ian Dawson, new owner of The Cheese Room. Photo: Ian Dawson Photo Sales

2 . The refurbished Cheese Room The newly refurbished deli. Photo: Ian Dawson Photo Sales

3 . Local produce A variety North East and Northumberland-sourced produce is now stocked at The Cheese Room. Photo: Ian Dawson Photo Sales