A pub on the North Tyneside coast reopened this week after a refurbishment and rebranding.

The Briar Dene, located on The Links in Whitley Bay, closed in January but has now reopened having been renamed the Tavern and Galley and undergone a remodelling.

The official opening took place on Wednesday, November 15.

In a post on Facebook, the pub said: “You can expect classic lagers, craft beers, real ales, a premium selection of wines and spirits, and delicious locally sourced seasonal food.

The Briar Dene has now undergone a refurbishment and been renamed the Tavern and Galley. (Photo by Google)

“The transformed venue will be the perfect place to socialise over lunch or dinner, relax after work with a pint of your favourite beer, have a fun evening with friends while enjoying a cocktail (or three), or watch all the latest live sports.”

The pub is open from 11.30am until 11pm every day except Sundays, when it will shut 30 minutes earlier.