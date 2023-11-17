News you can trust since 1854
The Briar Dene pub near the coast in Whitley Bay reopens with new name after refurbishment

A pub on the North Tyneside coast reopened this week after a refurbishment and rebranding.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
The Briar Dene, located on The Links in Whitley Bay, closed in January but has now reopened having been renamed the Tavern and Galley and undergone a remodelling.

The official opening took place on Wednesday, November 15.

In a post on Facebook, the pub said: “You can expect classic lagers, craft beers, real ales, a premium selection of wines and spirits, and delicious locally sourced seasonal food.

The Briar Dene has now undergone a refurbishment and been renamed the Tavern and Galley. (Photo by Google)The Briar Dene has now undergone a refurbishment and been renamed the Tavern and Galley. (Photo by Google)
The Briar Dene has now undergone a refurbishment and been renamed the Tavern and Galley. (Photo by Google)
“The transformed venue will be the perfect place to socialise over lunch or dinner, relax after work with a pint of your favourite beer, have a fun evening with friends while enjoying a cocktail (or three), or watch all the latest live sports.”

The pub is open from 11.30am until 11pm every day except Sundays, when it will shut 30 minutes earlier.

It is owned by bar group Sir John Fitzgerald, which also owns The Ridley Arms in Stannington, The Plough in Cramlington, and others in North Tyneside, Newcastle, and the North East.

