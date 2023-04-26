News you can trust since 1854
The Boatside Inn in Northumberland put up for sale

A village pub and restaurant with letting rooms has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST
The bar area.The bar area.
The bar area.

The Boatside Inn, in Warden, near Hexham, is available on a free of tie leasehold agreement for an asking price of £180,000.

Current owner, Matt Cawood, who is selling due to relocation, said: “The Boatside Inn is uniquely located on a popular riverside walk from Hexham, meaning even daytime winter footfall is very healthy.

"However, this inn really comes alive when the spring and summer arrives, with people streaming in all day long and it’s an amazing place to work.

The beer garden.The beer garden.
The beer garden.
"Luckily, we have a strong, loyal and professional core team in place, which means a new owner will benefit from an experienced group of hospitality professionals from day one and with summer fast approaching, I really feel the Boatside Inn is the most desirable hospitality business in the Tyne Valley currently available on the market.”

Dating back to 1782, the Boatside Inn is located at the meeting point of the North and South Tyne and close to Hadrian’s Wall.

Beautifully presented throughout, the inn features a lounge, bar area, and beer garden, and a restaurant.

The inn includes three en-suite letting rooms and two self-catering ‘North Tyne’ and ‘South Tyne’ cottages. There is also a two-bed flat above the inn, which can be utilised as owner's or manager's accommodation.

The Boatside Inn, Warden.The Boatside Inn, Warden.
The Boatside Inn, Warden.

Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co which is handling the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire an established and well-performing turnkey business with multiple income streams, in a picturesque tourist location.

"The Boatside Inn has established a strong reputation with both its loyal customer base and tourists to the area. This is an ideal acquisition for a lifestyle buyer who is possibly new to the hospitality trade or a multi operator looking to expand their portfolio.”

