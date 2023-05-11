The Blackbird has unveiled its new spring selection of sandwiches, mains and ‘dirty fries’ served throughout the day until 5pm.

Along with classic British favourites, its chefs have taken inspiration from various countries. For example, a crispy chilli beef wrap with Chinese lettuce, pak choi, red onion, red cabbage and coriander slaw, with sweet chilli and soy dressing, and the Middle Eastern-inspired sweet potato falafel wrap with lettuce, spinach, tomato, rainbow slaw and lemon aioli.

The mains menu features Moroccan Lamb with flatbread, smoked yoghurt and pickled lemon and French-trimmed pork chop with hispi cabbage and champ mash, the dirty fries options ring include flavours from Japan and Mexico, and customers can also head to South America for a topping of spicy cheese sauce, crushed nachos and jalapeños.

The Blackbird in Ponteland.

Vegan and gluten free breads are also available.