The Blackbird in Ponteland offering customers a trip 'around the world' in 13 light bites

A gastropub in Ponteland has launched a new menu of globally-inspired light bites.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:09 BST

The Blackbird has unveiled its new spring selection of sandwiches, mains and ‘dirty fries’ served throughout the day until 5pm.

Along with classic British favourites, its chefs have taken inspiration from various countries. For example, a crispy chilli beef wrap with Chinese lettuce, pak choi, red onion, red cabbage and coriander slaw, with sweet chilli and soy dressing, and the Middle Eastern-inspired sweet potato falafel wrap with lettuce, spinach, tomato, rainbow slaw and lemon aioli.

The mains menu features Moroccan Lamb with flatbread, smoked yoghurt and pickled lemon and French-trimmed pork chop with hispi cabbage and champ mash, the dirty fries options ring include flavours from Japan and Mexico, and customers can also head to South America for a topping of spicy cheese sauce, crushed nachos and jalapeños.

The Blackbird in Ponteland.The Blackbird in Ponteland.
Vegan and gluten free breads are also available.

For more information, go to www.theblackbirdponteland.co.uk – tables can be reserved via 01661 822684.

