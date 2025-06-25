A Seahouses pub has been named the best in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Swan Inn won the regional title at the National Pub & Bar Awards in London.

It is part of the North East Collective portfolio which includes The Landing and The Craster Arms, both in Beadnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Swan is one of the oldest pubs in Seahouses. Recently renovated, the Union Street venue reopened in 2022 after a £400,000 refurbishment.

The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses has been named North East Pub & Bar of the Year.

It also took the Northumberland county title. The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal and The Crown Inn at Humshaugh had also been shortlisted.

Owner Michael Dawson said: “This fantastic accolade is a testament to the dedication and hard work put in by every single member of staff led by our general manager Tom Orchard and our head chef Daniel Ibbotson.

“They all continue to deliver excellence day after day and I couldn’t be prouder for them all. This is their award and I think it is very well deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom added: “We were shocked and delighted with the awards. This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work that the whole team put in and I am incredibly proud of each of them.

"We are excited to see what we can achieve in the future. Thank you to our loyal customers for their continued support all year round.”

The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, was named the UK’s best pub.

It was chosen as number one ahead of 255 other pubs and bars from across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”