The Black Horse in Monkseaton has had its seating areas refurbished, the interior has a new, lighter colour scheme to give it a more open look and feel, and more areas have been carpeted.

It also hopes to continue to attract sports fans – it claims all parts of the pub have excellent views of its TVs – and both BT Sport and Sky Sports are shown daily, as well as Racing UK.

Elsewhere in the pub, punters can enjoy a new illuminated dartboard, and there are gaming machines and a pool table for people to play.

The Black Horse pub, Monkseaton.

The pub is operated by Ros and Steve Barclay, who said that they were “extremely excited” to be reopening their popular watering hole.

The pair described the pub’s reopening as a “new chapter” for themselves, and said they were looking forward to “further building relationships within the local community”.

Ros added: “It’s a great feeling to welcome guests back to the pub once again after the exciting refurbishment.

"I’m excited and very proud to oversee this fantastic historic local pub through its redevelopment. Myself and Steve couldn’t be more pleased with how it has turned out.”

The pub shows sport every day.

The Black Horse is part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards.

The entertainment area within the pub.