The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses has been crowned ‘Best Restaurant’ in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the England’s Business Awards, the gastropub took home a prestigious regional restaurant award – giving thanks to their loyal customers and staff.

Owner, Michael Dawson said: “We were absolutely delighted to get the news we that had won the award on what was an all-round, fantastically successful day for the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our award is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by all the staff because everything we achieve is very much achieved through a team effort.

The team from The Black Swan Inn receiving their award at the recent England's Business Awards.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to our loyal customers for all of the continued support as without them, winning awards like this would not be possible.”

The Black Swan is historic as one of the oldest pubs in Seahouses. Recently renovated, the Union Street venue reopened in 2022 after a £400,000 refurbishment.