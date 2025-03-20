The 'Best Restaurant' in Northumberland: The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses takes home an England's Business Award

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:13 BST

The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses has been crowned ‘Best Restaurant’ in Northumberland.

At the England’s Business Awards, the gastropub took home a prestigious regional restaurant award – giving thanks to their loyal customers and staff.

Owner, Michael Dawson said: “We were absolutely delighted to get the news we that had won the award on what was an all-round, fantastically successful day for the North East.

“Our award is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by all the staff because everything we achieve is very much achieved through a team effort.

The team from The Black Swan Inn receiving their award at the recent England's Business Awards.placeholder image
"We would like to say a huge thank you to our loyal customers for all of the continued support as without them, winning awards like this would not be possible.”

The Black Swan is historic as one of the oldest pubs in Seahouses. Recently renovated, the Union Street venue reopened in 2022 after a £400,000 refurbishment.

