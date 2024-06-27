The best pubs and bars across the UK named at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2024
- 13 bars and pubs across the UK have been crowned a county winner
- The George Inn, Norton St. Philip won National Pub & Bar of the Year
- Pub and bar groups were also recognised in the prestigious awards
The National Pub & Bar Awards have revealed their winners for 2024.
The National Pub & Bar Awards recognises excellence in the hospitality industry, taking into consideration customer service, design, style of offer, marketing and investment.
In a grand final held in London on Wednesday, June 26, the winners were officially announced, with those who stood out among an incredible line-up of finalists taking the titles of county winners.
Other awards included; Pub Group of the Year won by Castle Rock Brewery, Bar Group of the Year won by The Blues Kitchen, The Tyrrells Tyrrellby Good Taste Award won by Fitzherbert Arms, Swynnerton as well as the prestigious title of National Pub & Bar of the Year won by The George Inn, Norton St. Philip.
So next time you fancy a trip to the pub or bar for a drink or a bite to eat, why not visit a National Pub & Bar finalist or winner?
Here you can find each finalist and winner of each county in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024.
East Midlands
Derbyshire, The Railway, Belper
Leicestershire, The Forge Inn
Rutland, The Olive Branch
Northamptonshire, The Tollemache Arms - Winner
East of England
Bedfordshire, The Crown, Henlow
Cambridgeshire, The Royal Oak, Hail Weston
Hertfordshire, The Black Horse, Barnet
Norfolk, The Dabbling Duck
Suffolk, The Newbourne Fox
Essex, Galvin Green Man - Winner
London
City of London, Mr Fogg’s City Tavern
Greater London, The Audley Public House - Winner
North East
Northumberland, The Crown Inn Humshaugh
Tyne and Wear, NQ64
Durham, The Bay Horse, Hurworth - Winner
North West
Cumbria, The Swan, Grasmere,
Greater Manchester, BOX
Lancashire, Britannia Tap and Grill
Merseyside, Mean-Eyed Cat Bar
Cheshire, Cholmondeley Arms - Winner
Northern Ireland
Antrim, Hearth
Armagh, Keegan’s
Fermanagh, Charlie’s Bar
Derry/Londonderry, Blackbird
Tyrone, Tomneys
Down, The Dirty Duck Alehouse - Winner
Northern Scotland
Aberdeenshire, Beekies Neuk
Angus, The Birkhill Inn
City of Aberdeen, The Tippling House
City of Dundee, Bertie Mooney’s
Clackmannanshire, The Mansfield Arms
Fife, Montagues
Highland, Ben Nevis Bar
Moray, Badenoch’s
Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), The Cross Inn
Orkney Islands, The Ferry Inn
Perth and Kinross, The Inn at Loch Tummel
Shetland Islands, The Welcome Inn
Stirling, King Cons
Argyll and Bute, Macgochans - Winner
Southern Scotland
City of Edinburgh, Brewhemia
City of Glasgow, Flight Club
Dumfries and Galloway, Kenmuir Arms
East Ayrshire, Hollybush Inn
East Dunbartonshire, The Stables,
East Lothian, Broc Bar at The Bonnie Badger
East Renfrewshire, Maxwell’s
Falkirk, Behind the Wall
Inverclyde, One Bruce Street Bar & Kitchen
Midlothian, Stewart Brewing Brewery Bar & Pizza Kitchen
North Ayrshire, The Carrick
North Lanarkshire, The Electric Bar
Renfrewshire, Craig Dhu
Scottish Borders, Cross Keys Inn Ettrickbridge
South Lanarkshire, The Weavers
West Dunbartonshire, Tullie Inn
West Lothian, Livingston Inn
South Ayrshire, Vic’s - Winner
South East
Berkshire, The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling
Buckinghamshire, The Journeyman
East Sussex, The Geese
Isle of Wight, The Old Fort, Seaview
Kent, The Kings Arms, Elham Oxfordshire, The Victoria Arms, Old Marston
Surrey, The Mill, Haslemere
West Sussex, The Three Moles
Hampshire, The Mutton at Hazeley Heath - Winner
South West
Bristol, The All Inn
Cornwall, The Barley Sheaf, Gorran
Devon, Masons Arms
Dorset, The Pure Drop
Gloucestershire, The Bottle of Sauce
Wiltshire, The Methuen Arms
Somerset, The George Inn, Norton St. Philip - Winner
Wales
Clwyd, Mold Alehouse
Dyfed, White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery
Gwent, The Goose and Cuckoo
Mid Glamorgan, The Old House 1147
Powys, The Sun Hotel
South Glamorgan, Hare & Hounds, Aberthin
West Glamorgan, Britannia Inn, Gower
Gwynedd, The Bull’s Head Inn - Winner
West Midlands
Herefordshire, The Oak Inn Staplow
Staffordshire, Fitzherbert Arms
Warwickshire, The House at Leamington Spa
West Midlands, The Tamworth Arms
Worcestershire, BMK Stourport
Shropshire, The Tally Ho Inn - Winner
Yorkshire and the Humber
East Riding of Yorkshire, The Old Star, Kilham
Lincolnshire, The Red Cow, Fishtoft
South Yorkshire, Public
West Yorkshire, Call Lane Social
North Yorkshire, The Harrogate Inn - Winner
For more information on the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024, please visit their website.
