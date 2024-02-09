In 2024, Chinese New Year takes place on Saturday February 10 and represents the year of the dragon – meaning there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from a local takeaway.
To help you make a decision, here’s some of the top spots to get the best Chinese dishes, as recommended by Tripadvisor reviews.
1. 15 best Chinese Takeaways
Chinese New Year is the perfect time to order your favourite dish. Photo: Pixabay
2. Yan's
Yan’s, in Alnwick, received a 4.5 star rating from 546 reviews. Photo: Google
3. Mandarin Bay
Mandarin Bay, in Cramlington, received a 4.5 star rating from 383 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Sweechoo
Sweechoo, in Bedlington, received a 4.5 star rating from 40 reviews. Photo: Google