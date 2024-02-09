News you can trust since 1854
The best 15 Chinese takeaways in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor

Not in the mood to cook? Why not treat yourself to a delicious takeaway from one of these spots?
By Lauren Coulson
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT

In 2024, Chinese New Year takes place on Saturday February 10 and represents the year of the dragon – meaning there’s no better time to enjoy your favourite dish from a local takeaway.

To help you make a decision, here’s some of the top spots to get the best Chinese dishes, as recommended by Tripadvisor reviews.

Chinese New Year is the perfect time to order your favourite dish.

1. 15 best Chinese Takeaways

Chinese New Year is the perfect time to order your favourite dish. Photo: Pixabay

Yan’s, in Alnwick, received a 4.5 star rating from 546 reviews.

2. Yan's

Yan’s, in Alnwick, received a 4.5 star rating from 546 reviews. Photo: Google

Mandarin Bay, in Cramlington, received a 4.5 star rating from 383 reviews.

3. Mandarin Bay

Mandarin Bay, in Cramlington, received a 4.5 star rating from 383 reviews. Photo: Google

Sweechoo, in Bedlington, received a 4.5 star rating from 40 reviews.

4. Sweechoo

Sweechoo, in Bedlington, received a 4.5 star rating from 40 reviews. Photo: Google

