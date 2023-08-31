Plans for a single storey extension to the side and rear of the Apple Inn in Lucker have been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The new space will create additional dining capacity.

Planning officer Ben MacFarlane, granting approval using delegated powers, reported: ‘The design of the proposed extension would not replicate the characteristics and distinctiveness of the Apple Inn, however, would represent an honest enlargement which would be easily readable as a contemporary and subordinate addition which would not detract or harm the character of its existing host or surrounding area.’

The Apple Inn, Lucker.

A condition requires the submission of further details of the proposed rooflights.

There were no objections and the application was supported by Adderston with Lucker Parish Council.

Stablewood Leisure own and operate The Apple Inn and School House.

An application on Johny Johnson’s behalf explains that whilst during peak seasons both properties are in regular use, the businesses do not reach prime occupancy for a significant proportion of the year.

As a result, it is proposed to close the School House, meaning there is the need for more space to accommodate visitors within the Apple Inn.

Separate plans for the School House seek permission to turn it into tourism accommodation.

Earlier this year the Apple Inn won gold in the pub of the year category at the North East England Tourism Awards.