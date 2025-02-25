The Angel Inn pub in Wooler put up for sale

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 14:54 BST

A community pub in Wooler has been put up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market The Angel Inn.

The pub comprises a welcoming bar area split across several levels which seats up to 60, as well as a large function room with a capacity of 40, which regularly hosts celebrations and events.

To the rear there is a large beer garden, and the property also includes four-bedroom owners’ accommodation on the first and second floors.

The Angel Inn, Wooler.
The Angel Inn, Wooler.

David Cash, regional director – pubs & restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “The Angel is a great example of a traditional, honest free house which serves the local community as well as tourists and visitors to the town.

"The pub would sit well within a larger portfolio of similar assets and we expect interest from pub companies and breweries.

"Equally, Wooler is a fantastic place to live and with large residential accommodation, we expect the opportunity might suit an owner-operator who chooses to live in.”

A popular spot within the local community, the pub’s trade is largely driven by wet-led sales, however the venue does offer a fully fitted commercial kitchen, presenting the opportunity for a new owner to reintroduce food service.

A bar area.
A bar area.

Located in the heart of the historic market town, The Angel Inn forms part of an established circuit of licensed venues including pubs, restaurants and hotels.

The pub is on the market with a freehold asking price of £350,000.

For more information visit: https://www.christie.com/6450552/

