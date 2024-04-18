The Alnwick Garden launches limited edition Taihaku Cherry Blossom Gin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of its Poison Garden gin, released last year, The Alnwick Garden has released 250 bottles of the special beverage for enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy.

Inspired by The Garden’s beautiful landscape of 329 Taihaku trees, which bloom every spring, the gin encapsulates the blossom’s key floral botanicals with notes of citrus, elderflower and ginger - perfectly paired with a classic tonic or soda so the fruity undertones take centre stage.

Victoria Watson, strategic head of catering, retail and hospitality at The Alnwick Garden, said: "The Taihaku cherry blossom is synonymous with Japan, where ‘Hanami’ is celebrated every spring and people gather to enjoy the ‘transient beauty of flowers’.

“In Japan, cherry blossoms have a deep cultural significance, representing exquisite beauty and the fragility of life.

“By capturing the floral taste and smell of flowers in the gin, we hope to bring the magic of the orchard to life.”

Produced by the award-winning distillery, Durham Distillers, the gin is available to buy from The Alnwick Garden gift shop for £35 per 70cl bottle.

Mike Berriman, head of sales and marketing at Durham Distillers, said: “By making this one-off gin, we’ll bring a taste of the Japanese Hanami spring festival to gin lovers across the UK.