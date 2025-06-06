The 6 best places for breakfast in Berwick recommended by readers

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST
We asked readers which local spots serve the most delicious breakfast in Berwick.

From tasty breakfast baps to freshly baked pastries – Berwick Advertiser readers have shared the 6 best spots to start the day.

Marshalls came out on top.

1. Marshalls Cafe

Marshalls came out on top. Photo: Google

Foxtons came in at a close second.

2. Foxtons Wine bar and Restaurant

Foxtons came in at a close second. Photo: Google

Motorcycle-inspired breakfast and burger van, Kawasnacki came third.

3. Kawasnacki

Motorcycle-inspired breakfast and burger van, Kawasnacki came third. Photo: Marie Jackson

In fourth place.

4. Thistle-Do-Nicely

In fourth place. Photo: Google

